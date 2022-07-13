Swindon Town eyeing up move for ex-Swansea City man

Swindon Town are aiming to sign former Swansea City defender Cameron Evans, according to Football Insider’s transfer blog (July 13, 5:30pm).

New Robins head coach Scott Lindsay is getting his foot down when it comes to potential incomings, with Liverpool defender Tom Clayton and Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy arriving at the County Ground in the last few days.

That duo could be joined by Evans, who is believed to have been training with the League Two outfit.

Evans is a product of the Swansea academy, signing his first professional deal with his home-town club in July 2019, but had to wait until January 2021 for his senior debut with the club, which came in an FA Cup encounter against Stevenage.

That was his only appearance for the South Wales club, as he then spent the rest of 2021 out on loan at top flight Irish side Waterford, where he played 35 times in all competitions.

Now, Evans is searching for a new club to ply his trade at, and Swindon look set to make their move after watching over him in training.

The Verdict

Considering Swindon seem pretty well-stocked in defence, it would be quite a surprise if Evans was to arrive.

That is unless Scott Lindsay is planning on either utilising a back-three system, or recent acquisition Tom Clayton is going to be used as a midfielder.

In either of those cases, Evans would then be a good addition, and he has a decent level of experience having spent a whole season out on loan in the League of Ireland.

He is a player that could work his way back up the EFL pyramid should he make the move to Swindon and be a success, even though things didn’t quite work out for him at Swansea.