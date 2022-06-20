Swindon Town confirm significant club decision

Swindon Town have confirmed that Scott Lindsey has been named as the club’s new head coach.

The League Two side missed out on promotion to the third tier after losing in the play-off semi-final to Port Vale and they then lost boss Ben Garner to Charlton Athletic to cap off a miserable period.

Since then, the Robins hierarchy have been on the lookout for Garner’s successor and they announced this evening that they have appointed Lindsey, who was assistant to the former boss last season.

And, speaking to the club’s media, technical director Sandro Di Michele explained why continuity was a key reason behind this decision.

“We have a clear philosophy on how we want this football club to operate and over the last 12 months Scott Lindsey has played a key role in shaping that. Scott clearly believes in a possession based, attacking brand of football and he fully supports our data lead recruitment strategy.”

This will be the 50-year-old’s first permanent managerial role in the Football League, although he has had various coaching roles.

Have Swindon Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Villa Park Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, there are obvious risks that come with this appointment as Lindsey does not have League Two experience as a head coach and it’s a big step up for him.

We’ve seen examples in the past where the assistant just doesn’t have the same impact as the main man, so it will be interesting to see how Lindsey copes.

Yet, despite those valid concerns, Swindon are also right to say that he will bring a continuity, as he knows the squad and has a philosophy similar to Garner’s, so it could work.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.