Swindon Town have announced that Michael Flynn will become their new manager moving forwards.

The Robins are set to play Crawley Town in their final League Two match of the campaign today, and ahead of the match, it appears that the club were keen to get the news out there.

Indeed, a message on the Swindon Town website from owner Clem Morfuni reads: "As we bring the curtain down on the 2022/23 EFL Sky Bet League Two season and gear up for our final fixture here at the County Ground against Crawley today, we’d like to provide an update on the appointment of our next manager."

“We are delighted to announce Michael Flynn has agreed a deal with the club to take the role and lead us forward, signing a two-year contract.

“This was a thorough and fast-moving process as we had very specific requirements for this role, and Michael quickly became the leading candidate.

“We wanted to appoint a manager who is experienced at League Two level, and Michael’s knowledge of the current squad, the division itself and potential new recruits is very comprehensive and impressive.

“He has a record of recruiting well and has already identified areas he wishes to strengthen with a list of targets, and he will have our full support as he rebuilds the squad."

When will Michael Flynn start as Swindon Town boss?

Although they still have a fixture remaining today, Flynn will not take charge of the match.

Instead, his duties will begin, essentially, when the full-time whistle blows at the County Ground this afternoon.

It has also been confirmed that Flynn will be assisted by Wayne Hatswell, who will join Swindon Town's existing coaching team of Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall.

Is Michael Flynn a good appointment for Swindon Town?

After how things went for Jody Morris, Swindon may have found the right blend between youth and experience with Michael Flynn.

Still just 42, Flynn has plenty of experience under his belt in management, having spent four years at Newport County, and more recently, a briefer stint at Walsall.

Clem Morfuni's statement certainly sounds confident that the club have got their man, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

One thing you would say is that the club have done very well to act quickly and get a new manager in, meaning the search will now not drag into the summer and start affecting pre-season.