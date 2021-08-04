Swindon Town casting eyes over 25-year-old midfielder

Former Reading midfielder Liam Kelly has joined League Two side Swindon Town on trial ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to soccernews.nl.

The 25-year-old came through the Berkshire side’s youth system and was one of the Under-23’s shining stars before being brought into the first team by Jaap Stam, who raved about the former Irish youth international during the Dutchman’s time with the Royals and even compared him to Andries Iniesta in 2017.

During his breakthrough season in the 2016/17 campaign, he made 28 Championship appearances, picking up six assists in the process as the Berkshire outfit narrowly missed out on the Premier League after losing to Huddersfield Town in the play-off final. Kelly was one of three Reading players to convert their penalties in the shoot-out.

Despite this setback, he continued to be an asset in the following season as he made eight goal contributions under Stam and Paul Clement, before falling out of favour with Clement’s successor Jose Gomes at the back end of the 2018/19 campaign.

With this, he was sold to Eredivisie side Feyenoord during the summer of 2019 who were under the stewardship of Dutchman Stam at the time. This move didn’t work out, however, and he was loaned out to Oxford United in the season before last, going off the radar since then up until now.

As per the soccernews.nl report, Kelly had his contract terminated with the Dutch club ‘some time ago’ and with this, is free to sign for a new club.

He will be now be hoping to impress Swindon Ben Garner in a bid to win a deal in Wiltshire.

The Verdict:

The 25-year-old showed such promise when he made his breakthrough under Jaap Stam in 2016, but has failed to kick on since then and will be hoping to get his career back on track with the recently relegated League Two side.

After joining Oxford United on loan during his time out in the Netherlands, it seems clear he wants to remain reasonably local to Reading if he comes back to England and joining Swindon Town will enable him to do just that.

Many Reading fans will see this move as a major decline in his career, but sometimes you need to drop down the leagues to climb back up again and at 26, there’s still plenty of time for Kelly to make a return to the Championship one day.

But now is the time for him to kick on and focus on his short-term future, because he hasn’t earned a deal at the County Ground just yet.