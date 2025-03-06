Swansea City may have endured a difficult start to 2025, but the performances of some of their youngsters on loan in the EFL should give supporters reason to be positive.

The Swans have a number of young players out on loan, with youngsters plying their trade in Wales, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, non-league, the EFL and even one in America.

Inevitably, some of these youngsters out on loan won't ever break into the first-team picture at the Swansea.com Stadium, but the performances of two of these young players in the EFL bode well for the club's next manager.

Joel Cotterill and Cameron Congreve penned season-long loan deals with League Two sides Swindon Town and Bromley in the summer, and the pair have shown in recent months that they are more than capable of playing at EFL level and could well feature for the Swans in the next season or so.

Form of Joel Cotterill and Cameron Congreve should excite Swansea City

Cotterill and Congreve are seen as two of Swansea's most promising young talents, and both made their senior debuts for the club back in 2022.

Midfielder Cotterill briefly featured in an EFL Cup tie against Oxford United back in August 2022, while Congreve has played 18 first-team games for the Swans, with 15 of them coming in the Championship.

While Cotterill gained EFL experience on loan at eventual League Two champions Stockport County last season, Congreve's development at Swansea somewhat stagnated after a promising start to his senior career, and he failed to make a single first-team appearance last season.

It was clear that the 21-year-old needed a loan to get some much-needed senior football under his belt this season, and while EFL newcomers Bromley probably weren't the most inspiring of moves, the youngster has thrived with the Ravens.

Congreve has played regular first-team football for the first time in his career at Hayes Lane, becoming a regular starter for Andy Woodman's side, and chipping in with a number of crucial goals and assists.

In total, Congreve has played 37 games for Bromley, scoring five goals and registering four assists, most notably opening the scoring for his side against Newcastle United at St James' Park in an FA Cup tie in January.

The 21-year-old looked to be Swansea's next big thing when he broke on the scene during the 2021/22 campaign, and while his career hasn't kicked onto the next level yet, his loan spell in League Two has shown that he's still got a future at Swansea and could make a big impact in the coming years.

Cameron Congreve and Joel Cotterill's season in League Two - Transfermarkt Player Club P G A Cameron Congreve Bromley 37 5 4 Joel Cotterill Swindon Town 38 5 2

Meanwhile, the current season has been a coming-of-age campaign at senior level for Cotterill, and after making just nine league appearances for Stockport last season he's become a mainstay in Ian Holloway's Swindon side.

The versatile midfielder has played in a range of positions for the Robins, from right-wing to his favoured position of defensive midfielder, and like Congreve, he's also chipped in with goals and assists, finding the back of the net five times and registering two assists.

After struggling to make an impact in League Two last season and subsequently being recalled early from his loan spell with Stockport, there were understandably concerns over whether the midfielder was good enough for EFL level, but his time at the County Ground has allayed those fears, and he could be one to watch for Swansea supporters next season.

Swansea City need to ensure they have quality players coming through the academy

Everybody at Swansea will hope that Cotterill and Congreve will become Championship regulars at the club for years to come, and it's crucial that the Swans continue to produce quality players through their academy.

Swansea don't have the money that some Championship clubs do to go out and buy quality players, so if they can produce their own it gives them a way of being able to compete without having to spend big.

Related Swansea City eyeing Hibernian boss David Gray A major update in Swansea's manager search has been revealed.

Of course, it also means they could sell academy products for big money as they have done in the past, money which could subsequently be reinvested into strengthening the playing squad.

You only have to look at the likes of Joe Rodon, Dan James, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts and Joe Allen, who all came through Swansea's academy before being sold to Premier League clubs, to see that they've had success through doing this before, and it's important that it continues.

Cotterill and Congreve may be a long way off big-money Premier League moves just yet, but their form in League Two suggests they could be involved in Swansea's first-team squad next season and could well go on to have bright futures in the game.