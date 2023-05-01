Swindon Town have parted company with head coach Jody Morris, with Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning taking charge of the club's final game of the season.

Morris only arrived at the County Ground in January to replace Scott Lindsey following his departure to Crawley Town, but he has been dismissed after four wins, four draws and 10 defeats from his 18 games in charge.

The Robins were sixth when Morris was appointed, but they are now 10th in the League Two table, 17 points from the play-off places, with the 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Saturday prompting the board into action.

Mildenhall and Gunning will take charge of the final game of the season at home to Crawley on Monday, with the pair assuming the caretaker role for the second time this campaign.

It was Morris' first managerial post after spells as assistant to Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea and the club thanked the 44-year-old and assistant Ed Brand for their efforts over the previous few months, while revealing the search for Morris' long-term replacement is well underway.

"We would like to thank both Jody and Ed for their contribution and efforts since joining the football club, and wish them all the very best in the future," the club said in a statement on their official website.

"Our aim when they took over was to push on and finish the second half of the season strongly, but as a club, we haven’t achieved our objectives.

"With just one more league game remaining before we reach the conclusion of the season, we feel now is the right time to take a fresh approach as we look to bring success back to this great club for 2023/24.

"Work is well underway to find our next manager, with an announcement in due course."

Is it the correct decision for Swindon Town to sack Jody Morris?

While results have undoubtedly been poor, it feels slightly harsh to sack Morris after such a short spell in charge.

Morris had never managed before and the club must have been aware of the risks attached to the appointment, particularly as League Two is a level that Morris had no previous experience of.

But the Robins have fallen alarmingly out of play-off contention under Morris and there is little evidence he would have been able to turn around their fortunes, so the decision is understandable from the club's point of view.

Morris may argue he should have been given more time, but after an unsuccessful stint, it could be the right decision for both parties.