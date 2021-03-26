Swindon Town and Oldham Athletic among clubs in transfer tussle for midfielder

Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing is attracting transfer interest from Football League clubs, including Swindon Town and Oldham Athletic, per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has netted five times for the Yorkshire club in the Vanarama National in 26 outings, and he’s been the key attacking midfielder in Pete Wild’s 3-5-2 system.

The Shaymen sit in eighth position – just one spot outside the play-offs – and Earing has been one of the regulars in a good season for the club.

Earing has an academy pedigree with Bolton Wanderers, playing once for their first team but he departed in 2019 when not offered a new deal.

He has since developed outside of the Football League and has now attracted the interest of EFL clubs, many of them in League Two.

Cambridge United, Barrow, Harrogate Town and Oldham Athletic are all said to be looking at a summer move for the youngster, whilst League One Swindon are also interested in the midfielder.

That may be a big jump up for Earing, but it hasn’t stopped non-league players before – just look at Jamie Vardy who himself was once a Halifax player.

If someone does decide to make a move for Earing though, it wouldn’t cost them a penny as the player is out of contract at The Shay this summer, so he would represent a cheap punt.

The Verdict

Obviously not everyone from Football League academies make it in the professional game, but if you drop into non-league like Earing has and prove you’ve got what it takes to succeed, the likelihood is you’ll rise back up the levels.

After his form this season, Earing definitely deserves a chance in the Football League and if the interest in him is genuine he will seemingly have a lot of options.

Being a Bury lad, you’d expect him to stay up north and that would give Oldham, Harrogate and Barrow an advantage (the latter train in Rochdale), but if Cambridge get promoted to League One and if Swindon stay up they could represent an attractive move for the player.