Swindon Town 1-2 Oxford United: FLW reports as U’s claim back A420 Derby bragging rights over struggling Robins

Oxford United claimed back the bragging rights in the A420 Derby on Tuesday evening as they beat Swindon Town 2-1 at the County Ground.

Karl Robinson’s side were looking to get revenge on their bitter rivals after they were dramatically denied victory at the Kassam Stadium in November, when two goals in the last five minutes sealed a shock win for the Robins.

Goals from Brandon Barker and Dan Agyei sealed the three points for the U’s which strengthens their chances of securing a play-off spot, whilst for Swindon it puts a dent in their hopes of avoiding relegation.

It was Oxford United who made the dream start to this A420 Derby after just two minutes

Elliott Moore found Rangers loanee Brandon Barker on the left with a long diagonal, and the winger cut inside and let fly from the edge of the area, it took a deflection to take it past goalkeeper Connal Trueman to open the scoring.

In what was a niggly first-half, Swindon had their first opportunity of the match just before the 20 minute mark and it was Scott Twine doing what Scott Twine does best. He struck an effort from 40 yards but it went just wide of the Oxford post.

Moments later though, it was Oxford who had a big chance to extend their lead.

Cameron Brannagan drove forward well with the ball, cut inside and struck from the edge of the box but his fierce effort went just inches wide of Trueman’s left-hand post, so nearly 0-2.

The U’s had another golden opportunity to get a second in the 27th minute when Elliott Moore was left completely free in the box and got up to meet get a header from Forde corner, though Trueman did well to get down and make the save.

Swindon grew into the game in the latter end of the first-half with the lively Jordan Garrick causing Josh Ruffels several issues, but they struggled to force anymore genuine goalscoring chances.

It was Oxford who began the second half in the ascendancy and they were the ones looking more likely to score and in they nearly did as Taylor controlled a long ball from Moore, taking it around the area before getting his shot away, but it went inches past the far post.

Virtually seconds later, Swindon nearly equalised as Oxford keeper Jack Stevens got caught off his line, and Grant tried to lob him but it bounced just wide.

But once again, It was Oxford who had the further chances as the second half progressed – Brannagan got the ball to Barker who took it wide and fired in a left-footed shot, but Trueman saved for a corner.

Shortly after, a great header from Josh Ruffels gave Matty Taylor a golden opportunity in to score from in the box, but he flashed his shot wide.

John Sheridan’s side were offered a lifeline in the 70th minute when Swindon were awarded a penalty.

Anthony Grant was hauled down in the box, and Brett Pitman stepped up to take, but Jack Stevens expertly palmed away his effort, his second successive penalty save.

Oxford found that second goal ten minutes from time and it was Dan Agyei who had been on the pitch a matter of seconds who popped up with the goal.

Agyei picked up the ball on the left, cut into the area and beat Trueman with a shot across the keeper to double United’s lead, a scintillating impact from the substitute.

The Robins did get a goal back in extra-time as Taylor Curran stabbed home into an open goal after a free-kick was whipped into the U’s box, but it was Robinson’s side held on to claim the victory.