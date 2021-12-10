Swindon dealt positive fitness news for Barrow clash

Swindon Town head coach Ben Garner has confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns heading into Saturday League Two away trip to Barrow.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “We’re all fine. It is just Mathieu Baudry but apart from that everyone else is good.”

Garner also detailed how he has prepared his team for the long trip up to Barrow while worrying about whether or not the game will actually go ahead with the bad weather in the area this week.

He added: “We’re training early this morning and then we’ll get away a little bit earlier. We’ll travel by lunchtime, we’ll have a stop on the way up and then the hotel we’re staying in is short of Barrow, so we’ll do the rest of the journey on Saturday morning.

“It is all planned and all set like we normally do, so our routine won’t change from previous away games and we’re looking forward to the game.

“The conversations we’ve had the last two days is that the game will go ahead, so if we travel and it doesn’t go ahead I’ll be extremely disappointed. If that happens we should get the points in my opinion because it is such a long journey, and if we go all the way up there and it is off, I don’t think that is right.

“The assurances at the moment are that the game will go ahead, so hopefully that is the case.”

Swindon sit fifth in League Two with a game in hand, just two points off the automatic promotion spots. They’re opponents Barrow are enduring a difficult season, as they sit 20th, four points above the relegation zone and are winless in their last nine league outings.

The Verdict

The advantage for Swindon that was already fairly big with the current form of the two sides has just got that little bit bigger.

Having pretty much a full squad to choose from and with players in good form this season such as Jack Payne, Tyreece Simpson and Harry McKirdy, Swindon are the clear favourites and will be looking to put the 4- hammering at the hands of Leyton Orient on Tuesday behind them.

While Barrow will have the home advantage and football can be a very unpredictable game, they’re form is abysmal and facing a good Swindon side will be a difficult match for them to break the rot they find themselves on.

It doesn’t look good at Barrow, but things are looking a lot brighter in the Swindon camp.