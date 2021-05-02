Swindon considering League One manager as potential John Sheridan replacement

Relegated Swindon Town could be lining up a sensational swoop to bring Steve Evans in as their new manager, according to Alan Nixon.

The Robins have had a turbulent season in League One which has seen two permanent managers depart, with Richie Wellens leaving in November to take the Salford City job and he was replaced by John Sheridan.

Sheridan though won just eight out of his 33 league matches in charge, and a run of five league defeats in a row which culminated in a 4-1 loss at AFC Wimbledon saw the former Republic of Ireland international depart.

Tommy Wright has been in caretaker charge since mid-table but he was unable to stop the club from dropping back into League Two at the first time of asking, and now chairman Lee Power can focus on getting a new man in now that their fate is sealed.

And if Nixon is to be believed then Power could be set to make an audacious swoop for Evans, who if he took up the job at the County Ground would be dropping down a division from his current role at Gillingham.

Evans has been at the Gills for two full seasons now and has guided them to a mid-table finish in the current campaign, so on the face of it it wouldn’t make much sense to drop down a division.

Since leaving Rotherham in 2015 though, Evans hasn’t remained at a club for more than two years so there’s every chance he may be looking for a new challenge.

The Verdict

Regardless of what you may think of Evans’ character, there’s no doubting that at League One level he’s a good manager.

And if he dropped into League Two with Swindon then there’s a massive chance that he could get them firing and well-drilled to get them back into the third tier at the first opportunity.

There seems to be a lot of uncertainty at the Robins though at boardroom level, with reports last month indicating that Power may be looking to sell the club, so any talks of Evans being considered may be slightly premature.