Colchester United, Swindon Town and Bromley are all interested in signing defender Richard Brindley following his departure from Notts County.

That's according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who has been providing an update on the future of the 31-year-old in the wake of his exit from Meadow Lane.

Brindley first joined Notts back in the summer of 2019, and helped the club win promotion back to the Football League via the National League play-offs during the 2022/23 season.

He was then part of the Magpies side that finished 14th in the League Two table last season. In total, the defender made 147 appearances in all competitions during his time with Notts County.

But with his contract at Meadow Lane expiring at the end of this season, it has been confirmed that the 31-year-old will be leaving the club this summer.

However, it appears as though he will still have the chance to continue playing in League Two next season, potentially with one of his former clubs.

League Two sides keen on departing Notts County player

Prior to his move to Notts County, Brindley spent just over two years with Colchester between 2015 and 2017. In that time, he played 76 times for the U's, scoring twice.

Meanwhile, Brindley spent the 2018/19 campaign at Bromley, where he made 35 appearances as the club finished 11th in the National League.

Now, this latest update has claimed that both of those two sides, as well as another League Two outfit in the form of Swindon, are interested in signing Brindley on a free transfer this summer.

The defender is of course, now a free agent after his time with Notts County came to an end.

Swindon have already made three signings this summer, with midfielder Ollie Clarke, as well as full-back pairing Tunmise Sobowale and Rosaire Longelo all joining the club.

Colchester meanwhile, have secured permanent deals for goalkeeper Matt Macey and former loanee Harry Anderson.

Bromley though, are yet to make a signing, after they won promotion to the Football League for the first time ever with victory in the National League play-off final at the end of last season.

For their part, Swindon finished the 2023/24 campaign 19th in the League Two table, with Colchester 22nd, just one place and three points clear of the relegation zone.

Richard Brindley senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Notts County 147 2 2 Colchester United 76 2 8 Bromley 34 2 1 Rotherham United 28 1 1 Barnet 18 1 1 Chesterfield 12 0 1 Oxford United 3 0 0 Scunthorpe United 3 0 1 Chelmsford City 2 0 1 As of 13th June 2024

Richard Brindley could be a useful signing

It does look as though the signing of Brindley could be a useful one for these interested League Two sides to make this summer.

All three will most likely be aiming to retain their Football League status as their main priority this season, given how the previous campaign played out for them.

Considering he brings plenty of experience of the EFL from his career so far, Brindley is a player who may be able to provide the ability and insight that can help one of those sides to do that.

It is also worth noting that he is capable of playing in any position within a back four, and that versatility can also be helpful when it comes to the demands of a campaign.

At a level of the game where finances are often tight, the 31-year-old's availability on a free transfer could be useful from an off-field perspective as well.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though the signing of Brindley may be a sensible one for the likes Colchester, Swindon and Bromley to pursue this summer.