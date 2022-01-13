Swindon boss Ben Garner reflects angrily on defeat at Mansfield

Ben Garner has given an angry assessment on the first half as Swindon fell to a defeat at the hands of in-form Mansfield.

The Robins equalised just before the half-hour mark after going behind to a George Maris goal within the first five minutes, later goals from Stephen McLaughlin and Jordan Bowery made it 3-1 at the break – before Ellis Iandolo got a consolation with one minute of normal time remaining at Field Mill.

After a particularly poor first 45, Ben Garner revealed to the Swindon Advertiser: “It was a disappointing first half, we didn’t compete well enough. I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“It was a much-improved second half, we were the better side then and had enough chances to get at least a point.

“It was a difficult pitch, difficult for us to pass the ball around, but we let them build momentum and that caused us problems.”

Rob Hunt was taken out for Swindon in the box but the referee waved away any appeals and denied Garner’s side a penalty, to which he said, as quoted in the Swindon Advertiser: “It was a stonewall penalty not given. Rob Hunt gets a touch in the box and then is taken out, it’s a penalty. That has been the story of our season with officials unfortunately.”

The Verdict

This is only the third time this season that The Robins have lost on the road, putting up the second best away record in the league. However, you can understand the frustration from the Head Coach as the game was won in the first half.

They now need to pick themselves up and dust themselves down as they prepare for a very important game away to Port Vale on Saturday.