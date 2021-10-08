Swift to leave? 2 Reading FC transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

Reading have started their Sky Bet Championship season in a much better fashion than many people will have cared to predict.

Despite their various off field issues, the Royals currently occupy 10th place in the league standings and will now be looking to build further on what has been a positive start under Veljko Paunovic.

The club still managed to bring in several fresh faces during the summer transfer window despite the strict measures that were placed on them and are certainly reaping the rewards of their business so far.

With the winter fast approaching, the club will no doubt be thinking about whether they need to bring in more players or get rid of some of the existing squad.

With that in mind, here we have taken a look at TWO Reading transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window…

Swift to leave?

John Swift has had a brilliant start to the season and as a result of this he is attracting interest in his services from elsewhere.

As exclusively reported earlier this month by Football League World, the 26-year-old is said to be a target for the likes of Burnley, Wolves, Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

The midfielder’s contract is due to expire in the summer of next year, which means the club could well be open to selling him at the turn of the new year if he fails to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Swift already has seven goals and five assists to his name this season in the league.

Carroll to come in?

Former Newcastle United striker and current free agent Andy Carroll has admitted to The Athletic that he could still make a move to Reading after being linked with the club in the summer.

The ex-England international was strongly linked with a move to the club during the summer and has stated that he held talks with the Royals over a potential move.

Speaking about his future recently, the 32-year-old had this to say:

“I could end up at Reading, I could end up back at Newcastle, I could end up in Turkey or the United States or wherever, and it’s just that unknown.

“The league (a club is in) doesn’t really bother me as long as the club is right for me and them, that’s what’s important.”

Carroll scored just once for Newcastle last season before getting released.