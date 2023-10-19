Highlights West Brom aim to bounce back from a frustrating defeat and secure a win against Plymouth Argyle at the Hawthorns.

Albion's home form has been strong, with victories over Swansea, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday in their last five home fixtures.

Plymouth, however, have shown their ability to dominate with convincing wins over Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City, making it a challenging match for West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion aim to get back to winning ways as they welcome a resilient Plymouth Argyle side to the Black Country.

A 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City last time out on their travels would have been a frustrating way for Carlos Corberán's squad to enter the international break, however, the time has come to rectify matters against recently-promoted Plymouth this weekend.

Plymouth travel to the Hawthorns, where Albion have proved difficult to beat in the past 18 months, sweeping aside Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday in their opening five home fixtures.

Away form, meanwhile, has left a lot to be desired with a solitary 4-0 victory against Preston at Deepdale with West Brom within touching distance of the top-six contingent.

The Pilgrims target their first away win of the season after going three matches while picking up just one point from their last three matches.

However, the Baggies must be aware it will be no picnic against Steven Schumacher's side with form of dominating sides, convincingly beating Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City 3-0 and 6-2 respectively.

With that said, FLW have predicted West Brom's lineup to face Plymouth in hopes of picking up another three home points on home turf.

GK: Alex Palmer

The obvious choice in between the sticks, Palmer has featured in all 11 Championship fixtures so far this campaign, keeping four clean sheets.

Subject to Premier League interest this summer, it would have been of little surprise to West Brom supporters with the goalkeeper coming to his side's rescue on numerous occasions with top-class saves.

CB: Cédric Kipré

Despite a performance to forget for Kipré last time out, conceding a dubious penalty and free-kick leading to Birmingham's 3rd of the night, Corberán is likely to stick with the Ivorian defender after a string of strong performances prior to the international break.

The former Wigan Athletic man has featured in all but one league matches this campaign while scoring in the 4-2 win over Middlesbrough.

CB: Kyle Bartley

The recent absence of Semi Ajayi has given Kyle Bartley an extended run back in the West Brom backline and is likely to retain his spot after impressive showings, despite the return of the Nigerian international.

The 32-year-old has been an imperious figure at the heart of the defensive trio while already getting his name on the scoresheet, scoring the fourth against Preston, with a total of seven league appearances to his name this term.

CB: Erik Pieters

Completing the central defensive set-up, Pieters has been a reliable presence on the left-hand side of the three with his experience shining through.

The 35-year-old has played in 10 second-tier matches this campaign and has certainly surprised many with the volume of dependable performances he has put in after signing last season.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

Heading into his fifth season in the blue and white stripes, Furlong has flourished in this newly-developed role, allowing him to advance and become more involved in attacking situations.

The former Queens Park Rangers full-back scored a sterling effort from outside the box to kickstart proceedings against Preston, with his marauding run into the final third paying off to great effect.

CM: Okay Yokuşlu

A Rolls-Royce at the base of the midfield, Yokuşlu is a cool and composed character dictating as well as breaking up play from the midfield of the park.

The Turkish midfielder has featured in all 11 league matches this term, forming effective partnerships with both the energetic Jayson Molumby and playmaker Alex Mowatt.

CM: Alex Mowatt

With that said, Mowatt is likely to retain his spot in the midfield after biding his time ahead of his recent run of regular game time.

Spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough, the former Barnsley man is back in the West Midlands where his technical and creative prowess from deep has come to fruition.

LWB: Matt Phillips

Phillips has become one of West Brom's strongest performers in this new left wing-back role, utilising both his defensive discipline and his ability to drive at opponents, creating and scoring opportunities on a number of occasions.

Starting all 11 Championship matches, the former QPR winger has scored twice so far this campaign - including a goal and assist against Preston.

AM: Jed Wallace

This season's captain has been utilised as a false frontman against Preston and Birmingham City with his relentless energy and leadership setting the example up top.

Circumstances elsewhere, however, will likely mean Wallace will return to a more creative and wider position as he looks to build on his four goal contributions so far this campaign.

AM: Grady Diangana

Due to John Swift's calf strain, Diangana is likely a shoo-in on the left-hand side of the attack for the foreseeable future.

The dynamic, creative winger will be keen to make the most of regular game time as he looks to rekindle his 2019/20 season form, recording one assist in six league matches so far this campaign.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

A forced shake-up to the frontline presents Thomas-Asante with a return to the starting eleven.

The 24-year-old has scored two league goals so far this term with West Brom needing the striker to find his shooting boots quickly if they are to continue their play-off push.