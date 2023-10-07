Highlights West Bromwich Albion may be forced into selling players due to their unstable financial situation and the need to raise funds.

Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana, Alex Palmer, and John Swift are the five players whose transfer values are predicted.

The transfer values range from £4 million to £6 million, based on factors such as their performance, experience, and potential.

West Bromwich Albion boast a number of saleable assets in the second tier within their playing squad.

With the Baggies’ unstable financial situation, the Black Country outfit may be forced into further player sales in the January transfer window, as they look to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

There is hope of a completed takeover in the short-term future from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai before the end of the year, but the implications of this not becoming a reality would put serious doubts over the day-to-day running of the football club, with fresh investment needed if they are to become promotion contenders to the Premier League once again.

Here at Football League World, we predict the transfer value of Albion’s five best players.

5 Okay Yokuslu - £4 million

Kicking us off is Okay Yokuslu, who made his return to the Hawthorns last season after a brief stint in the Premier League under Sam Allardyce in 2021.

As a fan-favourite, the Turkish international scooped the Players' Player of the Season award last term for his calming presence in the centre of the park and ability to provide protection to the backline.

Despite not showing the Albion faithful his best performances of recent note, Yokuslu earns a respectable valuation from his successful stint in the top flight – at £4 million.

4 Jed Wallace - £5 million

Jed Wallace enters his second season at WBA, making his move to the Hawthorns last summer on a free transfer from Millwall on a four-year deal.

Appointed as club captain following the departure of Jake Livermore, the 29-year-old was a regular starter upon joining, producing six goals and eight assists from 46 appearances last term in the West Midlands.

With a host of experience in the EFL with Albion and the Lions matched with his long-term contract, Wallace earns his value from his high level of performances in the second tier season-by-season and is valued at £5 million.

3 Grady Diangana - £5 million

Next up is Grady Diangana, who was the subject of interest away from the Hawthorns this summer.

The 25-year-old winger dazzled the Albion faithful in his initial spell at the club back in the 2019/20 season, with eight goals and six assists, contributing to automatic promotion back to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.

The former West Ham academy graduate joined the Baggies in a deal worth up to £18m in 2020 but failed to hit similar heights with just one goal registered as Albion were condemned to relegation back down to the second tier.

Ravaged by injuries during two mid-table finishes in the Championship, Express & Star journalist Lewis Cox reported interest in the Congolese-born wide man, with Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley all keen on securing his services, as well as clubs from Saudi Arabia, but nothing materialised before the deadline.

With Diangana still providing glimpses of quality and becoming a realistic possibility of recuperating some cash, WBA may look to part ways at a £5 million price tag.

2 Alex Palmer - £5 million

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer was rumoured for an exit away from the Hawthorns this summer, but revealed he turned down the chance to sign for Premier League new-boys Luton Town.

The Hatters approached Albion with a reported £2.5 million bid to sign Palmer, with the West Midlands outfit giving the 27-year-old permission for talks.

The Kidderminster-born shot-stopper has spent the best part of a decade as a senior player working to climb the ladder in the goalkeeper department at The Hawthorns.

Palmer finally got his chance to become the Baggies number one after ousting the struggling David Button last October and has maintained his place despite promising displays from Josh Griffiths last term.

After outrage from WBA supporters amid Palmer’s saga with Luton, the club reportedly “will not sell on the cheap” and should consider doubling the keepers' valuation after asserting himself as the clubs’ first choice between the posts.

1 John Swift - £6 million

Rounding off is playmaker John Swift, who was another to have his future up in the air this summer.

According to journalist Tom Collomosse, Coventry City were keen to lure the 28-year-old to the CBS Arena during the final week of the transfer window, but talks didn’t progress to any final stages due to the Baggies’ high valuation.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Swift featured in 45 games, notching six goals and nine assists, as well as ranking third in the Championship for chances created - finishing on 82.

Along with Wallace, Swift should be valuated highly for attaining such high levels of performance while at WBA and Reading and comes in at £6 million.