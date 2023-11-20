Highlights Tom Lawrence emerged as one of the standout players for Derby County despite their relegation from the Championship in 2022.

Lawrence joined Scottish giants Rangers after leaving Derby County and had a promising start, scoring goals and providing assists.

However, Lawrence has faced difficulties due to injuries during his time at Rangers, limiting his game time and affecting his performance.

Despite Derby County's relegation from the Championship 2022, Tom Lawrence was one of a few players who emerged with credit during the campaign.

The Welshman captained the Rams at some points during the season, scoring 11 goals and getting five assists in 38 league games as Wayne Rooney's side were relegated to League One.

Lawrence would leave the Rams that summer and earnt a move to Scottish giants Rangers.

The side had reached the Europa League final just months before, and it was seen as a big move for Lawrence as the then 28-year-old looked to take his career to new heights.

How has Tom Lawrence performed for Rangers?

It's been a difficult couple of years for Lawrence in Scotland, with injuries meaning he's struggled to get game time at Ibrox.

He made a decent start to life at Ibrox, playing the side's first five league games, starting four. He scored in consecutive weeks against St Johnstone and Hibernian and picked up assists in early games against Kilmarnock and Ross County.

He also featured in Champions League qualifying games against Belgian outfit Union SG and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven. He was used as a substitute in the first leg against Union SG, a game in which Rangers lost 2-0, before starting the return leg as Rangers overturned the deficit, winning 3-0 and making it to the play-off round.

He'd start both legs against PSV, scoring in the home 2-2 draw and playing 73 minutes in the Netherlands as Rangers edged through to the group stages after a 1-0 win. Lawrence's goal against PSV was sandwiched between league goals St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, meaning he'd scored in three consecutive games.

That's as good as it's got for Lawrence in Glasgow so far. He suffered a serious knee injury towards the end of the fixture with Ross County, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. This was a huge blow for the Welshman who would have been in contention to make Rob Page's Wales squad for the World Cup if he continued that rich vein of form.

Lawrence would return to the Rangers squad at the start of pre-season before suffering another knock which kept him out of the opening weeks of the season. He'd return to the squad at the end of August, playing three consecutive SPFL games, including the full 90 in September's win against Ross County.

However, Lawrence would pick up yet another knock in the middle of September in a Europa League tie with Real Betis. He missed Rangers' next league games but made a return in their most recent fixture, playing 78 minutes against Livingston. He's made 7 appearances this season, picking up two assists.

There's no doubt that Lawrence is a valuable player for Rangers, his time at Ibrox has just been hampered by injuries. He'll be hoping that's behind him now, and he can replicate the form he showed during August 2022.

What's Tom Lawrence's contract situation at Rangers?

According to Transfermarkt, Lawrence's deal at Ibrox expires on May 31st 2025.

This means that Lawrence still has plenty of time to show the Rangers' faithful what he's capable of at his best.