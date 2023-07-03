Swansea City are poised to lose Joel Piroe this summer - but there's a chance they could profit from any deal that sees him depart in more ways than one.

The Dutchman has been superb in-front of goal since he arrived from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, netting 43 goals in 92 appearances for the South Wales outfit.

However, the fact he signed just a three-year deal was always going to cause problems at some point, and Swansea look to now have an issue regarding the 23-year-old.

Piroe is now into the final 12 months of his contract and will no doubt have a top European league in his sights, with Everton and Nottingham Forest both linked with a move for his services, along with Swansea's Championship rivals Leicester City.

In terms of Everton's interest though, there could potentially be a deal that works for all parties but it would not see much money transferred at all, and Swansea look to have already tested the waters with the Toffees for their own player?

What has been discussed between Swansea City and Everton regarding Joel Piroe?

According to the Daily Mail, Swansea have taken the unusual step to propose a swap deal involving their own talisman to Everton, but that is because Sean Dyche's side have someone of major interest to Michael Duff.

The Swans are incredibly keen on signing Ellis Simms from the Toffees and that is why they have proposed a potential swap deal involving the two players, with both having just one year remaining on their respective deals.

Simms is also of interest to plenty of Championship clubs, with Stoke City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Coventry City all rumoured to be keen on the 22-year-old, who spent the first half of the 2022-23 season on loan at the aforementioned Black Cats and then returned to Everton, scoring once in the Premier League in 11 appearances.

How much is Ellis Simms valued at?

Anyone who does want Simms this summer will not be getting him on the cheap despite the fact he now has less than a year remaining on his contract.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Everton want a fee between £7 million and £10 million for the services of Simms, perhaps basing that off his future potential rather than what he's achieved so far.

And with Swansea potentially wanting a similar if not higher fee for Piroe, then any fee between them and Everton that involves Simms in the deal as well is likely not going to be substantial should negotiations progress.