Swansea City boss Russell Martin feels that Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side are already morphing into a similar outfit to what the manager built at Sheffield United.

Wilder’s previous job at Bramall Lane saw him take Sheffield United from League One to ninth in the Premier League in the space of four seasons, with overlapping centre-backs and an attractive style of play earning high praise.

He’s since moved on and taken over at Middlesbrough, where he’s picked up four points from three fixtures.

Last weekend there was a convincing performance and a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium, where Wilder’s 3-5-2 system clicked and Boro looked quality at times.

Martin’s Swansea side head to Teesside this weekend to face Boro, which has led to the Swans boss piling the praise on Wilder, claiming he can see shades of Sheffield United in Boro already.

As per Swansea’s media, Martin said: “He has a huge amount of respect from us as coaching staff and I loved the way his team played at Sheffield United, I can see a lot of similarities at Middlesbrough already.”

Whilst Boro were getting their first win under Wilder last week, Swansea were falling to a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Reading FC.

Last weekend’s results mean just a single point separates the pair in the table heading into this weekend.

The Verdict

Boro’s performance last weekend at Huddersfield was really impressive and Martin is bang on the money about how it had Wilder’s blueprint all over it.

The centre-backs got on the ball and pushed forwards, the wing-backs played high and wide, whilst the midfield did a simple, yet brilliant, job.

If Wilder can get this tune out of his Middlesbrough side after only three fixtures, it’s exciting to think what he can do over a 12-18 month period.

It looks set to be an positive period on Teesside.

