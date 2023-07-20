Swansea City are all but resigned to losing Joel Piroe as the transfer window burns on - but there is an almost ready-made replacement waiting in the wings.

Having signed the Dutchman from PSV two years ago, his adaptation to life in South Wales has been nothing short of phenomenal. 22 goals last season as the Swans finished 15th in the second-tier was simply phenomenal, and despite recording similar numbers again this season with 19 goals, it was yet again in vein as Russell Martin's men failed to capitalise on slip-ups in the play-off race as they stumbled to a tenth-placed finish, despite their strong end-of-season form.

That, unfortunately, has given Piroe a lot of suitors elsewhere in the division. The 6ft 1in striker has picked up interest from clubs including Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Everton, with the latter reportedly receiving a swap deal from the Swans hoping to bring in Ellis Simms.

But as the Welsh club look to break the fall of the loss of their star man, there is a player waiting in the wings who they could take advantage of by signing him before the season starts - in Aston Villa's Keinan Davis.

Why would Keinan Davis be a good fit for Swansea?

Naturally, goals would be the main sticking point for a club looking to replace Piroe's 41 in 87. Whilst Davis has just 12 in his previous 49 at second-tier level - at Watford and Nottingham Forest - five of those came in just fifteen games for the Reds.

It was a season that was incredibly memorable for Forest. Languishing at the foot of the table when Steve Cooper came in, a rapid rise up the table saw them win at Wembley to end a 23-year hiatus from the Premier League. Davis was instrumental in parts; a five-goal haul in 1,073 minutes of football for a team that was possession heavy is a goal every two games - essentially the same ratio Piroe boasted.

As fourth-choice striker at Aston Villa behind Ollie Watkins, Cameron Archer and Jhon Duran, it appears that Davis will be upping sticks in the summer - and with Swansea having a void in their attacking ranks, it could be the perfect move.

What would Keinan Davis cost Swansea City?

As per German outlet Fussball Transfers, Davis only has a year left on his contract; which means that Swansea would likely be able to get him on the cheap, an ideal situation when considering any deal taking Davis away from the Swansea.com Stadium is an entirely similar situation.

The publication states that it would likely take around £4-6million to prise Davis away from Villa Park; though having failed to show his qualities in the Premier League as such, the striker may not be any use to Villa this season and thus Swansea could test their hand per se - as long as another club doesn't swoop in.

Piroe would likely go for a similar fee, which makes any deal all but a like-for-like.

What has been said about Keinan Davis in the past?

Former Swansea boss Cooper was full of praise for his former loanee whilst at Forest. He said: "Sometimes you see the powerful player around the box who can make things happen but he’s also a really good technical player. He’s difficult to play against too. He’s a combative player and a good footballer too."

It's quite a glowing recommendation from a man who twice got Swansea into the play-offs - and a man he once tried to sign in South Wales. He added: “I really wanted to sign him at Swansea, so when there was a chance to do it here, we didn’t hesitate. It’s great to have him here.

“Sometimes you see the powerful player around the box who can make things happen but he’s also a really good technical player. He’s difficult to play against too. He’s a combative player and a good footballer too. If he can keep playing that, he’s going to do alright.”