Swansea’s Joel Latibeaudiere issues cheeky dig at Cardiff City and Gareth Bale following South Wales Derby

The first South Wales Derby of the season took place at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and the bragging rights stayed there as Russell Martin’s Swansea City side ran out 2-0 winners over Cardiff City.

It was a match that could have been a whole lot different if it were 11 men against 11, however the actions of Bluebirds forward Callum Robinson, who struck Ben Cabango in the face with the match ball with his hands, left referee Darren Bond with no option in his mind but to dismiss the Republic of Ireland international.

Swansea then went on to take advantage with the extra player on the pitch, with academy graduate Oli Cooper firing in the opener before half-time, and then Michael Obafemi wrapped up the three points later on in the match.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Swansea City in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did Swansea City finish in the 1999/00 Division 3 campaign? 1st 4th 7th 10th

To a man, every Swansea player performed well, including Joel Latibeaudiere, who started at wing-back and played the entirety of the contest.

He also wasted no time in getting on social media to respond to a Cardiff City journalist who quizzed fans on what pattern of results they would want ahead of today’s encounter.

Hi Paul, which option was lose all 3? https://t.co/VPpJ68cs9D — Joel Latibeaudiere (@1jlatibeaudiere) October 23, 2022

And then he took aim at Wales legend Gareth Bale, who over the summer was strongly linked with a move to his home-town club Cardiff, only to end up joining MLS side Los Angeles FC.

By the way, anybody know why Gareth Bale didn’t play? — Joel Latibeaudiere (@1jlatibeaudiere) October 23, 2022

The Verdict

Swansea claimed the bragging rights and some of their players are clearing having a bit of fun following their success.

In the day and age of players being very media trained, it is refreshing to see some use social media as a place of light-heartedness, and Latibeaudiere’s comments have certainly made the Swansea fans laugh.

The form they have been showing in recent weeks have seen them move up to fourth position in the Championship table, which is pretty much around the spot where they were always under Steve Cooper.

Russell Martin is now getting the best out of his players following an underwhelming first season, and Swansea fans are hoping it continues for a very long time.