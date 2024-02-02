Highlights Paterson's reaction to Diedhiou's move to Cardiff shows his strong emotions towards the transfer, emphasizing the rivalry between the two clubs.

Swansea City Jamie Paterson's reaction to former Bristol City star Famara Diedhiou making the move to Cardiff City in the final days of the transfer window shows just how controversial he sees the move.

The Bluebirds had a busy deadline day this year, following a month of inaction in the market that saw manager Erol Bulut threaten to leave the club if Vincent Tan did not invest in the team.

City were challenging for the play-offs at one point in time, but bad results saw them quickly slide down the table and now sit 14th place in the table, seven points from sixth place.

Bulut's side made a number of signings in the run-up to the transfer window closing, with one move in particular causing controversy with a player who has spent time with the club's two biggest rivals in his career.

Jamie Paterson reacts to Diedhiou's move to Cardiff

Cardiff announced the signing of Diedhiou on Wednesday, as the forward joined the club on loan for the rest of the season. He made the move from Spanish side Granada, where has struggled to impress since a move from Turkish side Alanyaspor in 2023.

In 18 appearances for the Spanish club, he failed to score a single goal, which will worry Cardiff fans following their failure to sign players like Kieffer Moore and Andrej Ilic in the transfer market.

Swansea's Jamie Paterson is a former Robins forward, and spent four years alongside Diedhiou at Ashton Gate. With 145 league appearances during his spell, his reaction to the Senegal international's move across the bridge shows how much he still cares about the club.

The new Bluebirds signing posted about his transfer move on Instagram, which led to a comment from Paterson. This comment showed a "sad face" emoji, showing his sadness and disappointment at his former teammate joining the South Wales club on loan this season.

This is likely due to the rivalry between Cardiff and the Robins, with the Severnside Derby proving to be one of the few cross-country local derbies, while also being marred by a history of violence due to hooliganism over the years.

The fact that Paterson also plays for Swansea, the Bluebirds' biggest rivals, will have added to his distaste for seeing his former teammate joining both the Robins and the Swans' biggest rival.

It is not uncommon for City players to join Cardiff

Despite Paterson's reaction to the move, Diedhiou is not the first player to make the move to Cardiff after playing for the Bristol club.

Players like Lee Tomlin, Bobby Reid and Callum O'Dowda have all made the move directly from the Robins to the Bluebirds, with those moves sparking little controversy.

Other players have indirectly made the move, like Diedhiou, such as ex-City striker Nicky Maynard when he made the move from West Ham to Cardiff in 2012.

Moves between Cardiff and Bristol City are not uncommon, and are usually not as controversial as moves between the Bluebirds and the Swans.

Very few players have crossed the South Wales divide, which shows you how big the rivalry truly is, and why Paterson may see the Diedhiou transfer as more controversial than it actually is.