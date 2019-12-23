Swansea’s Bersant Celina hits back at critics after Luton victory

Swansea’s Bersant Celina has hit back at critics stating that people only look at statistics before judging a player.

Celina had become a target from certain Swansea supporters throughout the campaign as his performances seemed to drop off. He has even been left out of the team by Steve Cooper on certain occasions, although came back in on Saturday in the victory at Luton.

The playmaker was influential in that fixture and will hope to carry that on into Swansea’s next match against Brentford on Boxing Day.

Celina has expressed that he played well during the game at Kenilworth Road, and that he never loses confidence despite not scoring or assisting as often as he would have liked.

Speaking to Dai Sport, Celina said: “People don’t really look into games; they just look at the stats and judge you.

“We played so well and there were some great individual performances. I think I did well. I know that I have spells where I don’t score or assist as often as I want, but I never lose confidence and always keep striving to achieve my goals.”

Can you get 100% in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season? 8th 10th 12th 14th

The Verdict

For this division, Celina is a very talented player and Swansea should be delighted to have him on their books. He’s a player that needs support around him and the other players in the squad to make the right runs due to the type of playmaker he is.

He’ll be delighted with his performance on the weekend and will hope that it gives him some confidence to go on and perform like this on a consistent basis for the Swans.

If Swansea do end up getting promoted come May, then there’s no doubt whatsoever that Celina will have played a crucial part throughout the second-half of the season.