Highlights AFC Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe is set to join Swansea City on loan, despite interest from other Championship clubs.

Lowe previously played for Swansea City and performed well, scoring 14 goals in his only season with the club.

Lowe's move to Swansea City is seen as a good signing for the club, providing experience and quality to their attacking lineup.

AFC Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe has been wanted by a whole host of Sky Bet Championship clubs in recent weeks, after it was first reported that he would be free to leave the Vitality Stadium should the right offer be put in place for his services.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian have all been linked as a possible destination for Lowe come the end of the transfer window. It was reported on Thursday by the Sheffield Star that the Owls had "entered into negotiations" with Bournemouth.

However, it seems that he will return to one of his old clubs amid reports that Swansea City have hit a 'verbal agreement' with the Cherries over a loan move, which will no doubt give Michael Duff's side a boost over the trio of divisional rivals.

What is the latest on Jamal Lowe?

Reports from Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (14:05), state that the two clubs have put the verbal agreement in place, which will see the 29-year-old return to the Swansea.Com Stadium until January.

"The two clubs are still finalising the deal but it is expected to go through before the 11pm deadline without any issues."

"However, one source has suggested multiple other Championship clubs are still interested in the player." the report continued.

Stuart James and Jacob Tanswell of the Athletic report that whilst this deal will is initially on loan, the Cherries are keen to permanently offload Lowe from their books, as he has also been training away from Andoni Iraola's first team squad at the beginning of the Premier League season.

How has Jamal Lowe performed since his previous stint at Swansea City?

Lowe was an instrumental figure in his only season in South Wales, having joined from Wigan Athletic in 2020 following their relegation into League One.

The centre-forward featured 49 times for the Swans under the now Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper, scoring on 14 occasions before the side were defeated 2-0 by Brentford at Wembley in the Championship Play-Off Final in May 2021.

He would then join Bournemouth under the management of Scott Parker for a fee of £1.5m in August 2021, and played his part in the Cherries' eventual run to automatic promotion, scoring seven times and adding another two assists.

But as Bournemouth look to re-establish themselves as a top-flight club, Lowe has found himself as one of a handful of players who have found game time extremely rare, only making 2 appearances in the Premier League, and 2 Carabao Cup appearances for the club in 2022/23.

He would then move on loan to a struggling Queens Park Rangers side in January, where he would score three goals and assist a further two in 20 Championship outings, as Gareth Ainsworth's side just did enough to escape the drop zone.

Is this a good signing for Swansea City?

Whilst the landscape of the club has changed in the last two years, returning to familiar surroundings will no doubt benefit Lowe as he looks to reignite his career after a difficult 2022/23 season.

With it being an initial loan until the following window, it is also low-risk for Swansea as Duff can assess whether Lowe is the right man further forward, but in the short-term adds much needed experience and quality alongside Jerry Yates, as the Swans begin life without Joel Piroe, responsible for 41 strikes across his two seasons in South Wales.