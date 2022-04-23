Swansea v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Swansea City host Middlesbrough today in a game that is much more important for the visitors.

Chris Wilder’s side are three points away from the play-off places with four games to play, but having failed to win in their last four, including three defeats, they have lost form at the wrong time.

Nevertheless, they will still feel promotion is possible, although you would imagine they need three points against a Swans side that are unbeaten in seven.

So, it promises to be a close game and here we give you the lowdown ahead of the clash…

Latest team news

Pleasingly for Russell Martin, there are no major problems for him going into the game. Therefore, due to the good form they’ve shown, it’s unlikely that he will make major changes.

Flynn Downes came back and performed well for over an hour against Reading last time out, so he should start once again, which will be a boost for the team.

Meanwhile, there was mixed news for Wilder ahead of the fixture. Influential defender Dael Fry is going to continue to miss out due to a calf problem, although there was good news as Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero is back involved, with a place on the bench likely.

Is there a live stream?

This game is not on TV, with a 3pm kick-off meaning it falls into the Saturday blackout during that time.

So, the only way for fans to watch will be to go to the Swansea.com stadium. However, those who want to listen will find that service available on their respective club websites.

FLW Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Middlesbrough