Swansea to rival Middlesbrough in pursuit of 8-goal striker

Swansea City and Middlesbrough are both looking to sign Famara Diedhiou on a free transfer this summer.

The Senegal international is available for no fee after leaving Bristol City earlier this month following his contract at Ashton Gate expiring.

Even though it’s been known for some time that he would be departing, Diedhiou is yet to find a new club. However, there could be progress made on that front soon, as Football Insider claimed that the two Championship sides are emerging as frontrunners for the 28-year-old.

Whoever does sign the target man will be getting a player who knows the league well, with the former Angers man having spent four years with the Robins, during which time he bagged 46 league goals, with eight of those coming in the previous campaign.

The Swans are desperate for a new number nine after losing the influential Andre Ayew in the summer, whilst it’s an area Boro are short on too, with Neil Warnock expected to make a few new signings in the final third before the window shuts.

The verdict

Even though Diedhiou didn’t enjoy a fantastic season last time out, he has still shown over the years that he is a very capable Championship striker.

So, you’d have to say that he’d be a very good signing for either Swansea or Middlesbrough, particularly as both are desperate to bring in someone up top.

You would imagine that there will be more interest in the player, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up but, on a free, this could be one of the better signings of the summer for whoever pulls it off.

