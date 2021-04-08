Swansea targeting move for Sheffield United man, Fulham and Burnley also keen

Swansea, Burnley and Fulham are all interested in signing Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan, according to Football Insider.

Before this season, Bryan had struggled for regular game time at Bramall Lane, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, making only a handful of appearances in League One.

But the 24-year-old has been involved on a number of occasions for the Blades this season, following an injury crisis at the back. The defender has made 10 appearances in the Premier League and has featured 12 times in all competitions, scoring his only goal for the club in a shock away win at Manchester United in January.

But Bryan’s future at Bramall Lane looks uncertain heading into the summer, as he is one of a number of players who are set to be out of contract.

According to Football Insider, Swansea, Burnley and Fulham are all monitoring Bryan’s situation and are interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer.

Bryan has recently admitted that he would like to stay at Bramall Lane, but also said that he is yet to open talks over a new deal with the club.

The Verdict

Bryan probably wouldn’t have expected to play as much as he has this season.

The defender has put himself in the shop window, though, and the chance to stay in the Premier League could be massive for him.

Swansea have a number of players around that age who are all hungry and want to improve, and Bryan would definitely be looking to prove a point if he was to depart Bramall Lane this summer.