Swansea stance on player emerges amid Birmingham links, with other agreements targeted

Swansea City are keen to secure a new contract for left-back Jake Bidwell amid interest from Birmingham City, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

Bidwell is out of contract with the Welsh club at the end of this season, meaning he could leave Swansea for free in the summer.

It has recently been reported that Birmingham are keen on Bidwell as a potential replacement for Kristian Pedersen, who himself is out of contract at St Andrew’s in the summer.

Now though, it seems Swansea are keen to retain the services of Bidwell beyond the current campaign if possible.

According to this latest update, talks are now ongoing over a new contract to keep the left-back at the club long term.

Talks are also said to be ongoing to extend the contracts of Ben Hamer, Kyle Naughton and Korey Smith.

Those three are also out of contract at the end of this season, although ‘keeper Hamer does have the option of a 12-month extension in his contract, which the club are apparently keen to trigger.

Smith meanwhile, is reportedly enjoying his time with the Swans, and is thought to be keen to repay the faith that has bee shown in him by those in charge of the club.

The Verdict

You can understand why Swansea are keen to get news contracts for this quartet secured.

All four are important players for the club at this moment in time, so it would be a blow to lose them in the not too distant future, particularly if they were to leave for nothing, as could soon be the case.

With that in mind, Swansea fans should be encouraged by the fact that the club are now looking to get these deals done to protect their assets.

Indeed, with the club now looking like they are moving in the right direction under Russell Martin, you imagine this quartet ought to be open to the prospect of extending their stays with the club as well.