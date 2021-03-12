Swansea should have advantage over Derby and Stoke if they turn attention to PL player: Opinion

The loan market has been a very useful tool for Swansea City during Steve Cooper’s tenure.

This season alone key players, including Conor Hourihane, Marc Guehi, Freddie Woodman, and Morgan Gibbs-White, all arrived on temporary deals, while last term it was the likes of Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher, and Ben Wilmot.

Such deals are certainly mutually beneficial with the experience gained a boost for the players and their parent clubs but there’s no denying how important loan signings have been for the Swans in the past few years.

Cooper’s experience and pedigree as a successful youth coach has made him well placed to get the best out of young Premier League players in particular, which could play into the Championship club’s hands if they move for Manchester City’s Liam Delap this summer – and they should.

Sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World that Man City are considering sending the 18-year-old striker on loan to the Championship – with Bournemouth, Derby County, and Stoke City all linked as potential destinations.

Swansea may well be a Premier League club at that point but if they’re not, making a move for the teenage forward should be a no-brainer.

Delap looks a frightening young prospect and after firing in goals for fun at youth level, as well as one already for the senior side, he’ll no doubt be hungry to impress if he gets a chance on loan next term.

Cooper will need to add to his forward line in the summer, with more quality needed than just Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe, and young Liam Cullen.

Signing the Man City teenager would seem to solve that problem and you feel that the Swans would likely have an advantage over the likes of Derby and Stoke if they are indeed keen.

Cooper has a proven record developing young players and the success that Premier League loanees have had at the Liberty Stadium over the past few years will be hard for the Etihad outfit to ignore.

Swansea was where Brewster really found his feet and there’s certainly a strong argument to be made that Delap could have the same sort of success in South Wales.

The 41-year-old coach has already had a positive impact on the development of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, and Callum Hudson-Odoi – it would not be a surprise if the Man City teenager becomes the next name on that list.