Swansea City are ‘confident’ that they can bring in Luton Town chief executive officer Paul Watson as their new sporting director.

Who is Paul Watson?

Watson joined Luton in 2018, initially as general operations manager, before taking up a position on their senior executive team in 2021. And, it’s fair to say the Hatters have enjoyed incredible success in the five years that he has been involved with the club.

Of course, it’s a team effort, but a combination of smart recruitment and excellent management has seen the club rise through the divisions in the Football League, with Rob Edwards’ side once again in the mix to win promotion.

They have already secured a place in the play-offs, with the second leg to be played at Kenilworth Road. So, after heartbreak last season, they will feel they can go one better this season.

As well as the on-pitch success, Luton are in a healthy position off the pitch, which Watson will have played a part in. Their revenues have grown over the years, and, as mentioned, they’re known for the intelligent moves they make in the market.

Therefore, Swansea have identified Watson as the ideal man to take up a key role, as The Athletic have revealed that this potential move is thought to be at an advanced stage.

“Swansea City are working on a deal to bring Luton Town chief operating officer Paul Watson to the Welsh club as their sporting director and are confident the move can be finalised in the coming days.”

The report adds that Watson is likely to work with the new investors that are coming on board at the Welsh side, after it was stated that £10m is going to be pumped into the club.

On the pitch, Russell Martin’s side can keep their faint play-off hopes alive with a win at Hull City this afternoon.

This would be a smart move by Swansea

A lot of Swansea’s problems in recent years seem to have stemmed from off the pitch decision-making, from not strengthening the team when needed, to letting players' contracts run down, as is the case with a few key players now, and much more in between.

So, it’s hugely encouraging for the club that they’re looking to bring in Watson, because he has a track record at this level, and knows what sort of foundations need to be put in place to ensure you can take on, and beat, clubs with bigger budgets.

This is a move that’s expected to happen now, and it will be interesting to see how Watson does with the Welsh club.