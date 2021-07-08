Swansea seal transfer signing of 23-year-old ace

Swansea City have announced the arrival of Liam Walsh as they look ahead to next season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Swans are aiming to get themselves out of the second tier this coming campaign after going close in the last pair of seasons.

Indeed, they made the play-off semi-finals in 19/20 and the final in 20/21, with Brentford knocking them out on both occasions.

They don’t have to worry about the Bees this time around, though, and will be eager to get themselves into the top two so they don’t even need to worry about the play-offs.

Walsh will be hoping to play his part, then, with him leaving Bristol City at the end of last season and likely feeling that he has a point to prove at this level, which could well play nicely into the hands of the Swans.

The Verdict

This is a good signing for Swansea and fans are rightly pleased with it judging by the response to the news on social media.

Walsh is a very exciting player that has bags of quality and he should flourish under Steve Cooper, surrounded by good fellow pros.

He’s had productive spells at the likes of Coventry City and with him coming in on a free transfer this could prove a very shrewd arrival.

25 questions about Swansea City legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 How many league appearances did Roger Freestone make for Swansea? 551 567 575 587