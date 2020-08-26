EFL side hopeful of renegotiating Liverpool transfer

Swansea City remain hopeful that they can reach an agreement with Liverpool for the loan signing of Rhian Brewster for the new season.

Steve Cooper got a fine tune out of the Liverpool loanee last season in the Championship, with Brewster helping to fire the Swans into the play-offs in dramatic fashion late in the campaign.

Brewster bagged 11 goals during the second-half of the season and showed plenty of promise.

Currently, Brewster finds himself back with Liverpool and on the club’s pre-season tour, with Jurgen Klopp and co still weighing up what’s best for the development of the young striker.

As per a report from Wales Online, Swansea remain hopeful of striking an agreement that will see Brewster return to Cooper’s squad on loan for the whole of 2020/21.

They believe that if the Reds opt to send their striking sensation out on loan again, they will be at the forefront of Liverpool’s mind given their previous success in the 20-year-old’s development.

At Anfield, Brewster finds himself with the uphill task of competing with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah for a starting berth with the newly crowned, Premier League champions.

The Verdict

You can understand Swansea’s thought process here given the excellent work Cooper and his staff have done with Brewster.

The 20-year-old thrived last season in the Championship and if Liverpool want to send him back out on loan, there’s really no better place for him in terms of the second-tier.

However, there’s sure to be Premier League interest too given Brewster’s ability, which does complicate things.

It’s hard to not agree that Swansea are in with a shout, though.

