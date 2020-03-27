Swansea receive update in pursuit of Premier League player

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Swansea City have received a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, with the goalkeeper reportedly ready to leave the club.

Woodman has spent the season on loan at Swansea City and has started all 37 of their Championship fixtures so far this season.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old is now ready to quit the St James’ Park side unless Steve Bruce is ready to offer him first team football.

The England youth international is entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer and will hold talks with Bruce at the end of the season.

Newcastle are said to value Woodman at around £10m, even though he is yet to make a senior league appearance for the club.

The London-born stopper joined the North East club from Crystal Palace in 2013, but has spent much of his time out on loan with separate clubs.

The verdict

Woodman has wasted little time in impressing at the Liberty this season and it is no surprise Swansea would like to sign him up on a permanent basis.

For £10m, his signature could be a worthwhile investment, but much depends on how keen Newcastle are to keep hold of him.

The disruption to the season could also play a part, with its finale still up in the air.