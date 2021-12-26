Swansea reach transfer agreement with EFL club for forward

Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker is set to head to League One side Lincoln City when the January transfer window opens, according to Football Insider.

Michael Appleton’s side, who were play-off finalists in the third tier last season, tried to sign Whittaker on transfer deadline day from the Swans back in August.

But owing to Russell Martin’s side failing to secure a like-for-like replacement, the 20-year-old stayed at the Liberty Stadium as cover.

An England youth international at five different age groups, Whittaker signed for the Welsh side from Derby County back in February on a four-and-a-half year deal and is naturally a winger but is also capable of playing as a striker.

Whittaker netted a hat-trick in the EFL Cup against Plymouth Argyle back in August before he was set to move to Sincil Bank, and after just six Championship appearances – all from the bench – this season, the youngster will be allowed to seek regular game-time in Lincolnshire on a loan deal until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties – even if Lincoln aren’t doing as well as they were last season.

Sincil Bank is clearly a good place for clubs to send good young players as both Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers flourished there last season.

If Whittaker can have a good half-season in League One and come back and make an impact like Johnson has done at Nottingham Forest then it will seem like a master-stroke of a deal.

Martin must be sure of getting some bodies in over the course of January to allow the deal to happen though so it could be a case of one out, one in in a few weeks.