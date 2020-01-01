Swansea player reacts to Sam Surridge’s return to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have made the bold decision to recall striker Sam Surridge from his loan spell at Championship side Swansea City, despite the fact he has recently broken into the starting line-up at the club.

The Cherries are in need of some attacking reinforcement after seeing the likes of Josh King and Callum Wilson suffer injuries of late, and it appears they now have turned to Surridge for help as they aim to avoid relegation.

Surridge left the Vitality Stadium to join Swansea on an initial season-long loan deal over the summer, and he had become an important player for Steve Cooper’s side after ousting Borja Baston from the side.

The England U21 international netted seven goals during his 23 appearances for the South Wales outfit, while he was named in the starting line-up for six of Swansea’s last seven league matches at the back end of the year.

Swansea midfielder George Byers has now taken to Instagram to react to the news of Surridge’s recall, with the former Watford man describing it as a “pleasure” to have played with the 21-year-0ld.

This news will have come as a significant blow to Swansea given the growing importance of Surridge to the side of late, and Byers’ message suggests the forward was well-liked at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans must now put every effort into finding a replacement for Surridge in the January transfer window as they will struggle to see out the season by solely relying on Borja Baston in attack.