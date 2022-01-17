Swansea player could be Jed Wallace alternative for Nottingham Forest following contract update: Opinion

Nottingham Forest’s January window has been impressive so far but it appears they’re chasing one more deal to cap it off in style.

The links to Millwall talisman Jed Wallace and Blackpool winger Josh Bowler highlight that the East Midlands club is keen to add more attacking options to Steve Cooper’s squad but following a recent update, they should be looking at another Championship player.

According to Wales Online, Jamie Paterson’s future is in serious doubt due to a row over the terms of the contract extension that he has been offered.

Paterson is said to have been expecting better terms than he’s been offered and the row means that he could now leave the club this month, with as many as three clubs monitoring the situation.

The 30-year-old has impressed since joining the Swans on a free transfer in the summer, scoring eight times and providing four assists, and should Forest fail in their pursuit of Wallace then it could make sense for them to turn their attention to South Wales.

It’s been five and a half years since Paterson’s first spell with the Reds came to an end, with the Walsall academy player making 69 appearances for the City Ground outfit in total.

Though the attacker is not as appetising a proposition as the likes of Wallace or Bowler, he could be a useful stopgap and help Cooper lead the East Midlands club to the play-offs this season.

Rarely has squad depth been more important than in the current campaign and landing Paterson would give the Welsh coach another weapon – and one that has been in fantastic form this term.

In the Forest squad, only Lewis Grabban (11 goals, four assists) has more goal contributions than the 12 that the 30-year-old has made for the Swans this term – highlighting just how impressive he has been in 2021/22.

Bowler and Wallace should rightfully be above Paterson on Forest’s January transfer list but should progress not be made on deals for that pair, a late-window swoop for the former Reds playmaker could make a lot of sense.