‘Swansea or a Fulham,’ ‘Hull City should be all over this’ – Where next for Chelsea player after Fabrizio Romano news? The verdict

It’s going to be a very interest summer for Chelsea’s Levi Colwill.

The 18-year-old defender is preparing for a bright career in the game after impressing for the Blues and for England at youth level.

Next season looks set to be pivotal for the centre-back with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the player looks set to be loaned out to a club in the Championship in order to build up his senior-level experience.

Given that he’s valued ‘extremely highly’ by Chelsea’s hierarchy it seems that a permanent move is out of the question, particularly with the player set to be handed a new four-year contract at the club.

So with a loan move on the cards, where could you see Colwill thriving next term?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think a move to a Swansea or a Fulham would be best for him, as these are sides that play a similar brand of football to Chelsea.

You also have to take into account that both of these clubs have previously taken players on loan from the Blues, which is sure to stand them in good stead.

He needs to go to a Championship side where he will play regularly and I think there would be room for him at either the Liberty Stadium or Craven Cottage.

Fulham is just down the road from Stamford Bridge, so I think it would be a very logical move for him to make.

Marc Guehi’s spell at Swansea also went very well, so that could come into Chelsea’s thinking when they decide where Colwill will end up.

Adam Jones

After losing Reece Burke to Luton, Hull City should be all over this potential loan deal. Grant McCann may only have a limited budget to work with at the KCOM Stadium this summer amid ownership uncertainty and this could be a cheap deal to do, with Chelsea eager to see the centre-back out play regular first-team football.

Although it’s a gamble with Colwill just 18-years-old, it could be a brilliant bit of business that keeps the Tigers up if the teenager can rise to the occasion and adapt quickly to Championship football. His cheap addition could also allow another central defender to come in if McCann feels he needs added depth in defend to cope in the second tier. If they can move quickly, there’s no reason why the Tigers can’t get him on board for a season. Chelsea may also relish the prospect of seeing Colwill under pressure, with Hull only just achieving promotion back to the Championship and likely to be in the lower half of the second-tier next year. Keep an eye out for Blackpool’s potential interest as well. Neil Critchley is used to working with younger players after joining the Seasiders from Liverpool’s U23 squad and operated with three at the back at times last season. He may want another man to join new signing Oliver Casey in defence. Toby Wilding I do wonder whether Peterborough could actually be a useful destination for those involved here. Having won promotion from League One last season, you do feel as though Posh will have to strengthen their side this summer, to give them a chance of being competitive in the Championship next season. Colwill is someone who could help to do that, given the promise he has shown at Chelsea, and considering those recent links with George Edmundson, it does seem as though Peterborough are keen to add a centre back to their side this summer. But with Rangers seemingly reluctant to let Edmundson leave this summer, it seems as though there may be a better chance of Peterborough getting a deal done for Colwill here, meaning this could be worth looking into for those at London Road. Indeed, a move to Peterborough would also mean that Colwill wouldn’t have to move quite as far as he would for a number of other Championship clubs, which could help him to settle in at Posh as well, which could also make this a smart move for those concerned.