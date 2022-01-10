Swansea on verge of sealing transfer agreement for League One player

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin is closing in on resolving his goalkeeping issues at the club with the signing of MK Dons stopper Andrew Fisher.

The BBC are reporting that a £400,000 fee has been agreed with the League One club to take Fisher to South Wales, with Dons boss Liam Manning confirming that an offer had been accepted for the 23-year-old.

Fisher joined the third tier side from Blackburn Rovers – where he came through the Ewood Park club’s academy – in 2020 after failing to make a league appearance in Lancashire.

His switch to the Dons came after loan spells at FC United of Manchester and Northampton Town and he’s been the first-choice in-between the sticks at Stadium MK ever since his arrival in October 2020.

He was pivotal to Martin’s possession-based system last season and the former Scotland international defender has taken the opportunity to bring Fisher to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict

You get the feeling that Martin hasn’t been happy with either of his goalkeeping options this season in Steven Benda and Ben Hamer.

Both have made mistakes at times and Fisher is a player who knows what Martin wants from a goalkeeper in the sense that he wants them to be comfortable with playing it out from the back.

With the style of play, it’s natural that he’s going to make a couple of errors due to being overconfident and that’s exactly what has happened at times for Fisher at MK Dons, but he will no doubt be thrown straight into the team to prove his worth.

£400,000 doesn’t seem a lot on the face of it for the Dons especially when he signed a new contract last year so Swansea may have found themselves a bit of a bargain.