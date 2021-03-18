Swansea news round-up: Ayew reacts to Bournemouth defeat, player agreement confirmed, update on duo ahead of Cardiff clash

It was a damaging night for Swansea City in the battle for automatic promotion from the Championship on Tuesday.

Defeat at Bournemouth for Steve Cooper’s side, coupled with Watford’s 4-1 thrashing of Rotherham, means that the Swans are now three points adrift of the automatic promotion places, albeit with a game in hand on the Hornets.

As a result, there is still plenty to play for for Swansea in these next couple of months, and it seems there is still plenty of business to be done for the club, not least with the small matter of the south-Wales derby at the weekend.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Swansea news to have emerged over the past few days.

Ayew reacts to Bournemouth defeat

There can be no doubting it was a disappointing performance from Swansea at The Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Phil Billing and Arnaut Danjuma, along with an own goal from Joel Latibeaudiere, secured all three points for the hosts, and it seems Swansea’s players were under no illusions as to the quality of their performance.

Taking to Instagram after the game, Swansea’s top scorer Andre Ayew admitted that the game had been a difficult one for his side, but that there were no excuses for that, while also insisting that focus for the squad was already turning towards this weekend’s derby.

Were these 20 former Swansea players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Is Joe Rodon left or right footed? Left Right

Ben Cabango signs new Swansea contract

Despite the disappointment of that defeat to Bournemouth, there has still been some welcome new for Swansea this week in the lead up to the Derby courtesy of Ben Cabango.

The 20-year-old graduate of Swansea’s academy, who has already made 55 appearances in all competitions for the club, establishing himself as a key player at the heart of the clubs defence.

Now, Cabango looks well set to add plenty more appearances in a Swansea shirt to that tally, after it was announced on Thursday that the Welsh international has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the club, which is set to keep him at The Liberty Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Latibeaudiere and Guehi injury updates

Ahead of that clash with Cardiff, Swansea look to have been handed two injury boost with updates on their on-loan Premier League defensive duo.

Despite picking up a minor knock in the defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday, manager Steve Cooper has confirmed that Joel Latibeaudiere will be fit for Saturday’s match, and that the Manchester City loanee’s substitution in midweek was for tactical, not fitness reasons.

Chelsea loanee Marc Guehi meanwhile, has now returned to light training after missing Swansea’s last two games, and will be given every chances to prove his fitness, although it remains to be seen if he will feature in the derby.