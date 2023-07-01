Unfortunately for Swansea City, it looks as though they are going to lose a lot this summer.

Now former boss Russell Martin has already exited for Southampton, and it seems as though last season's top goalscorer Joel Piroe will soon follow him through the exit door.

What is Joel Piroe's current contract situation at Swansea City?

That is largely because of the striker's current contract situation at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Indeed, the 23-year-old, having signed terms on a three-year deal when he joined the club back in 2021, has just one year left on his current deal.

Naturally, then, with a contract due to expire in 2024, and therefore the possibility that Swansea will cash in this summer, combined with Piroe's recent ability and goal record, clubs have been circling this summer.

Which clubs have been linked with Joel Piroe?

In recent days, for example, two of the recently relegated Premier League sides have been linked with a summer swoop for Piroe.

Clearly impressed by the fact that he netted 19 league goals in 2022/23, and 22 in 2021/22, Leicester City are said to admirers of the Dutchman as they seek an instant return to the top-flight.

Furthermore, Southampton have been linked, too.

The big link with the Saints is, of course, that former Swansea boss Russell Martin is now in charge at St. Mary's and has therefore seen first hand over the last couple of seasons just what Piroe is capable of.

Swansea must be rubbing their hands together

After the above sides were linked in recent days,just prior to the weekend, two Premier League sides - Everton and Nottingham Forest - have reportedly joined the race for Piroe's signature.

At this stage, Swansea City must really be rubbing their hands together.

Of course, four clubs being interested in their star player likely means that he could be off this summer, but given his contract situation, that was likely going to be the case anyway.

Why Swansea should be happy that multiple sides are in for Piroe, then, is it means there could potentially be a bit of a bidding war for him, which therefore increases the price they are going to get.

Furthermore, with Forest and Everton interested, crucially, it brings Premier League clubs in, and with them, their finances.

With one-year left on his deal, clubs will have been eyeing up a potential cut-price deal, but, with four clubs interested, it may be that whilst some of those are only willing to pay a certain amount, one or two others may be willing to pay closer to Piroe's true value to beat off the competition.

The race for the striker's signature this summer certainly looks an intriguing one, and it will be interesting to see if Swansea can convert big interest in their star man into a big fee.