Swansea man suffers potential career-ending injury blow

Wayne Routledge may have played his last game for Swansea City after being stretchered off during the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Barnsley, with the severity of his injury now confirmed.

The 36-year-old was handed just his sixth start of the season on Saturday when Steve Cooper elected to throw him in against the Tykes, deploying him as the central striker with Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew either side of him.

Not long into the second half though, the veteran landed awkwardly and it was clear to see that he was in a world of discomfort, with the stretcher being called for his exit.

Routledge was replaced and post-match once the Swans had done enough to secure their spot at Wembley, Cooper revealed that it looked ‘likely’ that the attacker would not be available for the clash against Brentford, but he did not disclose what the severity of it may have been.

Worst fears have now been confirmed though as Routledge has picked up an ACL injury, according to WalesOnline.

That is the kind of injury that at Routledge’s stage of his career could mean retirement, and you’d imagine that it means he’s almost certainly now played his last game for Swansea after 10 years with the club.

The Verdict

Routledge was still proving to be an effective player even at the age of 36, so news of this injury will be a real blow to both Swansea and the player himself.

The winger is just a few months off reaching his testimonial mark at the Liberty Stadium and perhaps the club could keep him around in the short-term whilst he recovers so that they can honour that as it’s he least he deserves.

An ACL injury is likely to keep Routledge out for a minimum of six months – and at his age probably even longer – because of that unfortunately retirement would perhaps have to come into consideration.

He and Swansea fans will be hoping that’s not the case though but this gives their squad an added incentive to win at Wembley on Saturday – they’ll be doing it for Routledge as much as for themselves.