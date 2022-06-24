Swansea man Joel Piroe linked to Watford: What is the latest news?

Following Watford’s relegation to the Championship last season, the club are looking forward to a new time at the club with the hope that they can rebuild and gain promotion back up to the top flight.

Rob Edwards has been appointed as the club’s new manager after the successful job he did with Forest Green last season, achieving promotion to League One as champions.

The new manager will be keen to bring in some new signings that can help his side gain promotion back to the top flight and one man on the radar is Joel Piroe, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old had a strong season with Swansea City last year, being a mainstay in the side making 44 league appearances.

In that time, he netted an impressive 21 goals and contributed six assists so it comes as no surprise that the Hornets are interested in gaining his services.

According to the report, initial exploratory discussions over a deal have begun.

However, the youngster remains under contract with his current club until 2024 meaning there is likely to be a fair bit of work to be done before a deal can be made between the two sides.

As such a key player for the Swans this season, they are likely to demand a big fee considering they will be losing out.

This potential transfer is in its very early days so it’s yet to be seen whether any deal can be made for the player.

However, considering another of Watford’s targets Benik Afobe has reportedly opted for a move to Club Brugge instead, it may be a deal that the Hornets are more eager to get through now.