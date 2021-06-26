Swansea make approach to EFL manager amid latest Steve Cooper and Crystal Palace links

Swansea City are moving quickly to try and find a potential replacement for Steve Cooper as Michael Appleton of Lincoln City has been approached for the role, according to Football Insider.

Following ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre turning down the Crystal Palace job this past week, the Eagles have apparently turned to Cooper with talks underway with the 40-year-old – again per Football Insider.

With Cooper seemingly in the driving seat for the vacant Selhurst Park hot-seat, Swansea are apparently shopping around and attentions have turned to Imps boss Appleton.

The former Preston North End and West Brom midfielder, whose playing career was cut short early due to injury, has carved out a reputation as being a talented coach and got Lincoln to within 90 minutes of the Championship last season, only just faltering to Blackpool in the League One play-off final.

Especially with Lincoln and with Oxford as well, Appleton used younger players regularly and that would fit in with Cooper’s methods during his last two years at the Liberty Stadium, where he has brought in young talents on loan and nurtured Swansea’s academy graduates.

But it remains to be seen if Appleton would be keen on a move, having only recently turned down an approach from his former club West Brom.

The Verdict

Considering Appleton turned down a club close to his heart to ‘see through the project’ at Lincoln, then it’s hard to believe that he will swap Sincil Bank for the Liberty Stadium.

Appleton is clearly highly-rated by many clubs in the EFL but he seems fiercely loyal to what he’s built at Lincoln, even though he will lose the likes of Morgan Rogers and Brennan Johnson back to their parent clubs next season.

Clubs with bigger budgets and bigger reputations don’t seem to faze the 45-year-old who will seemingly be waiting until the project at Lincoln is over – or something comes up that is simply too good to turn down.