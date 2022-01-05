Swansea leading Huddersfield, Middlesbrough and Rangers in January transfer race

Swansea City are reportedly frontrunners in the race for MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley, with Bournemouth, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, and Rangers among the other clubs keen.

The 21-year-old has been in fantastic form for Liam Manning’s side this season, scoring six times and providing six assists in all competitions.

O’Riley’s impressive form in 2021/22 appears to have turned heads with a string of British and European clubs linked (Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31/12, 15:16) this month, including Bournemouth, Barnsley, Huddersfield, Boro, Swansea, Bordeaux, PSV, Venezia, and Rangers.

As per the latest report from The Sun, however, the Swans are in the driving seat due to the midfielder’s relationship with manager Russell Martin, who signed him while in charge at MK Dons.

A product of the Fulham academy system, O’Riley featured five times for the west London club before leaving at the age of 19 in July 2020 in order to seek out more first team minutes.

He was without a club until joining up with the Stadium MK outfit in January 2021 and quickly became a regular fixture in Martin’s side.

The Verdict

The long list of clubs interested in signing O’Riley illustrates just how highly rated a talent he is, so this update is a real boost for Swansea.

In the likes of Championship high flyers Bournemouth, Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven, and Scottish giants Rangers, the playmaker looks to have plenty of exciting destinations available to him but linking back up with Martin appears the most likely move at the moment.

Winning the race for the in-demand MK Dons midfielder would add to the creative options available in Swansea’s midfield, with the likes of Jamie Paterson and, to a lesser extent, Olivier Ntcham enjoying strong first seasons at the club.

O’Riley has thrived in Martin’s system before and looks a fantastic addition – both on a short- and long-term basis – not least because it means ensuring he doesn’t join a Championship rival.