Swansea leading Championship rivals in race for Wolves midfielder

Swansea City are pushing the hardest to sign Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle on loan, Dave Azzopardi has reported.

Having come through the academy ranks at Wolves, Cundle has worked his way onto the fringes of the club’s first-team since the start of last season.

The 20-year-old has made a total of seven senior appearances for Bruno Lage’s side, including four in the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it now seems as though the midfielder is set for a temporary move away from Molineux before the transfer window closes next week, in search of more regular first-team experience.

According to this latest update from Wolves expert Azzopardi, it is Swansea who are pushing the hardest to sign Cundle on loan, and look favourites to secure his services.

There is though, still interest in the midfielder from elsewhere in the Championship, with Hull, Huddersfield and Preston also said to be keen on the young prospect.

Swansea City now pushing the most to sign Luke Cundle on loan. Preston, Hull and Huddersfield remain interested but Swansea favourites at present. #WWFC

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a rather good signing for one of these Championship sides.

Cundle is a player who even at this early stage of his career, has shown he can hold his own in the Premier League, meaning he could have the potential to thrive in the second-tier.

That could make him an asset to one of these sides for the remainder of the campaign, and Swansea in particular could do with a deal such as this, given it has been a rather frustrating window for them so far.

Indeed, the Swans should also have a decent relationship with Wolves thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White’s previously loan spell in Wales, meaning they may well have a good chance of getting a deal done here.