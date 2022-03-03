Swansea keen to strike summer transfer agreement for 29-year-old

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has admitted that he wants to sign on-loan defender Cyrus Christie on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Welsh club during the January transfer window on a loan deal from Fulham as a replacement for Ethan Laird, who was recalled by Manchester United to be sent to promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Christie had featured just once in the 2021-22 campaign for the Cottagers in the EFL Cup was was surplus to requirements before his switch to Martin’s outfit.

But any lingering doubts over his readiness for match action was soon dispelled as he’s started every single Championship match since his arrival at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Having scored twice in his last three matches from the right wing back position and also assisting against Bristol City in the 3-1 success in mid-February, Martin is keen to strike an agreement for the Republic of Ireland international, who is out of contract at Fulham at the end of the season.

“Hope is a dangerous thing sometimes but I’d love to (sign him permanently) if he continues doing what he’s been doing”, Martin said, per the BBC.

“I think he feels connected to what we’re doing and to the club and the supporters as a whole.

“The supporters have taken to him, which I think is important for any player because we’re out on a limb geographically.

“Everyone cares so much about the club in Swansea, it’s such an important part of the community, it has a different feel compared to a lot of other clubs,

“So we have to use that to our advantage and hopefully with Cyrus it’ll play in to our hands.

“But we’ll see. He has to maintain what he’s doing.

“He shows young players how to behave, how to be professional during a tough time for him recently. He lost his nan who he was close to and for him to do what he’s been doing is incredible.”

The Verdict

Christie has a wealth of Championship experience and also 29 international caps to his name, but it was always going to be hard to live up to the excitement that Laird provided down the right flank.

With two goals and an assist in his previous three outings though, it’s safe to say that Christie has more-than filled the Man United youngsters shoes.

Even though Swansea have tended to go down the young and hungry route recently in terms of players, they also need some experience in there and Christie provides that.

If his performances continue as they have in the previous few games then he should be well on his way to securing a full-time deal with the Swans.