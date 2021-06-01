Swansea join transfer chase for Celtic, Newcastle and Sheffield United target

The queue of clubs looking to sign Wigan Athletic teenager Kyle Joseph has just got even lengthier, with Swansea City the latest outfit to register an interest according to Wales Online.

The Scotland youth international has been in high demand for a number of months since breaking into the Latics’ senior setup, scoring five goals in 18 League One matches after getting an extended run in the team.

Injury put Joseph on the sidelines for over two months but he returned briefly at the end of the campaign, and before he was injured many big clubs were interested in taking him away from the DW Stadium.

Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers were all linked in January, and now both Sheffield United and Newcastle United are in the mix to take him away from Wigan, who have offered him a new contract.

But now the Championship play-off final runners-up are said to be making a play for the 19-year-old, and because of his age whoever gets him will have to pay some kind of compensation due to the Latics having a contract on the table themselves.

The Verdict

It’s unlikely that Joseph would be the only striker to come in to the Liberty Stadium should Swansea win the race for his signature – they’d need a more senior option to fill the void that Andre Ayew is no doubt going to leave once he inevitably departs this summer.

But Joseph clearly has potential and that led to him being brought into the first-team at Wigan earlier this season when they were struggling, and if he stayed fit he may have ended up bagging double figures for goals.

With the amount of interest in his signature, it’s incredibly hard to see Joseph remaining at the Latics this summer, even though he probably has the best chance of first-team football there, and Swansea could be the next-best destination for his immediate chance of minutes.