Highlights Will Evans, a Newport County attacker, has attracted interest from Championship clubs Swansea City and Huddersfield Town due to his impressive performances and goal-scoring record this season.

Despite not having played in the Championship before, Evans has shown quality and would be eager to prove himself if given the opportunity.

Newport may be forced to sell Evans in the January transfer window as his contract expires in 2024, and they risk losing him for free if they don't. He could be available for a relatively low fee, making him an attractive option for clubs looking for bargains.

Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are both interested in Newport County attacker Will Evans after his fine start to the season.

Who is Will Evans?

The 26-year-old is someone who has had to work his way into the Football League, having played for Cardiff Metropolitan University and Bala Town before earning a switch from the latter to Newport in 2022.

Evans, who can play in different attacking positions, managed just two goals in 45 appearances in the previous campaign, but he has been outstanding this time around.

He has featured in all 16 league games so far for the Exiles, scoring ten goals. So, despite their struggles, with the side sitting 20th, Evans has been very impressive.

Championship interest emerges in Will Evans

Given his form, it’s perhaps no surprise that interest is emerging in Evans, and TEAMtalk has revealed that Huddersfield and Swansea are among the clubs keeping tabs on the forward.

“A number of League One sides are actively monitoring Evans ahead of the January transfer window, but his performances have now alerted Championship interest from Swansea and Huddersfield.

“Swansea have made regular checks on Evans this season and they are weighing up a move for the former Bala Town man as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

“Huddersfield are the third-lowest scorers in the Championship with just 14 goals in their opening 15 games and Darren Moore is scouring the transfer market for reinforcements.”

Is Will Evans ready for the step up?

This would certainly be debatable, as Evans has yet to play in the Championship, and the reality is that this is his first productive return in the Football League, and it’s in the fourth tier.

So, you would certainly have to be cautious, but it doesn’t mean Evans should be written off, and the reality is that he’s shown a lot of quality this season, and he would be desperate to prove himself in the Championship if an opportunity came up.

There are many examples of players who flourish later in their career, and Evans is now entering his peak, so he will feel he is ready.

How much will Will Evans cost?

Whilst Newport would not want to lose such an influential player in the January window, they are in a difficult position due to the fact that Evans’ contract expires in the summer of 2024.

So, this is the last chance to get a fee for the player, otherwise he can walk away on a free at the end of the season.

As a result, this means that they will not be able to command a big fee for Evans, who will be available for a relatively cut-price, even if it will likely be in the six-figure mark.

Both Swansea and Huddersfield are on the lookout for potential bargains, and Evans could fall into that category.

This is something that will be on the agenda in January, but, for now, Evans will just be focused on helping Newport as they look to climb the table, and he will be keen to maintain his excellent form.