‘Swansea fans should be concerned’ – Club figure draws Sheffield United links: The verdict

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has emerged as a potential successor to Chris Wilder, with reports indicating the departed Blades boss has recommended his former club turn to the Welshman.

According to The Sun, Cooper could be available if the Swans don’t go up this season but there is likely to be competition for him.

So would the Swansea boss be a good appointment? And should fans of the Welsh club be concerned about losing him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Jacob Potter

I’d be slightly concerned with this.

Cooper has impressed me in his first season in charge in English football and strikes me as the sort of manager that will be managing in the Premier League in the future.

He’s done a solid job with Swansea City so far this season, and if they were to win promotion into the top-flight themselves this term, then I’d be stunned if he moved to Sheffield United, who look as though they’re playing their football in the Championship next season.

If the Swans don’t win promotion though, then their supporters have every right to be concerned, as Sheffield United have a more than good enough squad to push for a return into the Premier League at the first time of asking next term.

An interesting few months await.

Jordan Rushworth

It is no surprise to see Cooper being linked with jobs elsewhere given he has done an excellent job at Swansea. Considering the budget that he has had to work with he has managed to do a brilliant job to even have them in contention for a top-two finish and were they to go up it would be a remarkable achievement for him.

The fact that Chris Wilder has suggested Cooper’s name for the job show how well respected the Swansea manager is for the job he has done. The former Blades boss knows what it is like to achieve success on a tight budget and he will believe that he could be a good figure to takeover at Bramall Lane and continue his good work there.

Swansea fans should be concerned about losing Cooper, but they have shown in the past that they are able to replace talented players and managers when they depart. Indeed that is what happened when they lost Graham Potter to Brighton, so you would back them to get a replacement right if it were ever needed.

It would be difficult though for anyone to get the same amount out of the current squad that Cooper has done. While other key players might well consider their futures if the Swansea manager were to leave the club and they do not earn promotion.

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think they should be worried no, he’s more than settled at the Liberty Stadium.

Sheffield United can’t offer him anything more than the Swans can and I think for that reason he’d be silly to up sticks and leave at this time.

There’s still a chance that he can get the club to the Premier League, so I think all his focus will be on that.

I can understand the link though, as he has been fantastic in his role with the Welsh club and he’ll certainly move on to bigger and better things further down the line.