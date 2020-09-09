Swansea eyeing PL forward as Rhian Brewster replacement

Swansea City are reportedly keen on signing Brighton forward Viktor Gyokeres on loan as a replacement for Rhian Brewster.

The Liverpool striker spent the second half of last season on loan with the Swans and was key in their play-off push – scoring 11 times in 22 games.

Recent reports have indicated that Brewster could join a Premier League club this summer, which means Steve Cooper and co. are having to look for a replacement.

According to the Argus, the Swans are eyeing Gyokeres to fill the void left by the 20-year-old’s exit and are keen to take the Seagulls forward on loan.

It appears the Championship club may face some competition, however, as the report claims that Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli are keen on re-signing him on loan.

The 22-year-old scored seven times and added four assists in 28 appearances for the German club last term.

The Sweden international joined Brighton in January 2018 and has made just five appearances for the South Coast side since.

What club did Swansea City sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Who did Swansea sign Josh McEachran on loan from in 2012? Chelsea Reading Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

The Verdict

This looks an interesting move for the Swans and one that certainly fills a need.

There seems to be a significant amount of Premier League interest in Brewster, meaning it looks near impossible for the 20-year-old to return to the Liberty Stadium this summer.

That leaves Cook with an issue, as he looks to replace a key attacking option and the goals he scored.

Signing Gyokeres looks like it could be a low-risk attempt at a solution and with that in mind, I think it might be a really smart move.