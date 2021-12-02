Swansea enter transfer race for 25-year-old amid Rangers, Celtic, Stoke and Blackburn interest

Swansea City are the latest team to enter the busy race to sign Scotland international defender John Souttar in the January transfer window, according to Planet Swans.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season at Scottish Premiership side Hearts, where he has scored three times this season and has been part of a side which has only conceded 14 times in 15 outings.

And with a time of the season approaching where clubs south of the border can approach him on a pre-contract agreement, the number of interested parties are swirling.

Football League World sources revealed two weeks ago that Stoke City and Nottingham Forest were initially keen on Souttar, but they aren’t the only second tier sides watching his situation with interest.

Per the Daily Record there is also Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Luton, Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Preston North End who want the centre-back, as well as Old Firm duo Rangers and Celtic, and now Russell Martin’s side can be added to the mix.

The Verdict

We are going to get to a point soon where there are more clubs in the Championship that do want Souttar than those who don’t.

But there’s a reason why he’s wanted by lots of clubs at this level as well as the top two teams in Scotland and that’s because he’s a talented defender.

Souttar has struggled with ankle and achilles problems over the last two seasons but those look to be behind him now as he’s played in all but two Premiership matches this season.

It does look likely that he may head to one club in the Championship either in January or in the summer – who that ends up being remains to be seen but Swansea’s interest makes sense especially if Rhys Williams heads back to Liverpool after an unsuccessful time of things so far.